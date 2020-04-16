Fluorosis victim-turned-crusader from Nalgonda no more

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Nalgonda: Fluorosis victim and Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi member Veeramalla Rajitha (30) died of ill health at Kudabakshupally, her native place, in Marriguda mandal in the district on Thursday morning. She was suffering from health issues related to fluorosis.

Rajitha actively participated in the agitations for safe drinking water to fluoride-affected areas in the past 17 years. She also submitted a memorandum to then Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda during his visit to Marriguda in 2016 requesting for the setting up of 300-bed hospital exclusively for fluorosis victims. She utilised every opportunity to highlight the plight of fluorosis victims when political leaders and government officials visited her village.

Moved by the plight of Rajitha, Telugu TV anchor Udaya Bhanu, who went to Kudabakshupally to record a special bulletin ‘Niggadeesi Adugu’, offered Rs 1.4 lakh to set up a small shop to provide livelihood for the fluorosis victim. On learning about Rajitha’s death, Udaya Bhanu called up her family members and consoled them.

Her final rites were performed at the village with limited attendees due to the lockdown.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi president K Subash said Rajitha had always expressed her wish to see the completion of Shivannagudem reservoir before her death. Unfortunately, she died before her wish became a reality. “She was very happy when the fluoride-affected village started getting safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha,” he said, and exuded confidence that works on Shivannagudem reservoir would be completed by the State government at the earliest as desired not only by Rajitha, but all fluorosis victims.

