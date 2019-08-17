Flute is her weapon

By | Published: 12:38 am 10:11 pm

Born into a family rooted in music, Poornima Emani started learning vocal and veena from her mother Emani Lalitha Krishna, a veena and chitra veena exponent, while her father Tandava Krishna is a mridangist. “When I was in my fourth standard, I attended a programme in Shivam, and I saw the famous Sikkil Sisters playing flute. Till then, I was not aware that even women play flute! That was how I got inspired,” says Poornima, who is pursuing her MPhil in music from Tamil Music College, Thanjavur University.

With more than 1,500 performances to her credit, the Hyderabad-based Poornima started learning flute since a tender age. A child prodigy and budding multi-talented artiste, she says, “Looking at my interest, my parents enrolled me into flute classes with late V Nagrajgaru, who was an All India Radio staff artiste. He did not take me initially as I was very lean and weak, and my fingers would not cover the holes of the flute completely. However, after two years, I joined his classes,” says Poornima, who is a CCRT scholarship holder and completed her Diploma in Flute and Certificate in Veena and a bachelor’s degree in Vocal.

Poornima is a recipient of the prestigious Pandit Jasraj Award in 2012 from none other than the legendary Pt Jasraj himself. She has won several first prizes in music competitions in State and national levels. She also received first prizes from various sabhas both in flute and veena including Kalasagaram and Shanmukahananda Sabha, Bombay, and in State-level music competitions of Sri Saraswathi Gana Sabha, Kakinada.

She has also given performances in various platforms of different major sabhas where many legendary musicians have performed. She performed in Naad Bhed – a prestigious reality show in Indian classical instrumental music jointly organised by Spic-Macay and Doordarshan – in 2013. She also accompanied her mother on veena to the Naada Neerajanam at Tirumala, a live show in SVBC channel.

“My mom and I gave a lot of performances together. Everybody says that if mothers accompany their children, they will be happy. But, in my case, I am more confident when I am performing with other artistes than with my mother, because when I perform with my mother, I think I become more conscious. In spite of many rehearsals, there are chances of missing out once in a while, and only I know how my mother stares at me at that point. Like every mother, she comes home and gives me a mini lecture saying ‘how can you get distracted?’, ‘You need to be more careful next time’, etc,” laughs Poornima, while admitting that her mother is her motivator and a great support.

Poornima wants to explore all genres of music and she has collaborated with many artistes for many international YouTube channels. She can effortlessly give a complete kutcheri and is often showered with compliments for controlled, perfect and soothing blow. “Like singers, we also need to maintain our throat, we shouldn’t catch cold and cough as that will hurdle our breath. I try to drink warm water and avoid cold items frequently as we can’t predict when a programme chance might come,” concludes Poornima, who also participated in many reality music shows.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .