Flyer held at Hyderabad airport with tampered ticket

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday night detained a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here for questioning after he was found to be attempting to travel with a tampered ticket from Hyderabad to Sydney.

The flyer was detained at the international departure gate with a Malaysian Airlines ticket dated May 11, 2019. In a letter addressed to RGIA Inspector G. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, officials said an airlines employee had told them that it was a fake ticket.

After being grilled, officials came to know that the passenger, a resident of Madannapet, had tampered the ticket by changing the date from June 10, 2019 to May 11, 2019. He was later handed over to RGIA police for further investigation.

RGIA Sub-Inspector S. Venkateswarlu said no case was booked so far against the passenger as they were waiting for more information from the airlines staff to confirm whether it was a genuine or a duplicate ticket.

“Based on the response from the airline staff, we will take necessary action,” he added. The passenger is learned to have been working in Sydney.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.