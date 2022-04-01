Flypast by IAF’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team in skies of Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will be performing a fly-past over the city on Saturday from 1:09 pm to 1:30 pm. The fly-past is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

An online photography competition is also being held and the winners are to receive a ‘personalized hamper’ by the team.

“We’re flying over Hyderabad!! Shutterbugs prepare. Online competition is on and the best-tagged photo over the city wins a personalised hamper from the team,” Suryakiran Aerobatic Team tweeted.

According to the timetable, the first aerobatic display will be at Dundigal at 1:09 pm, Hakimpet at 1:17 pm, Begumpet airport at 1:18 pm, the University of Hyderabad at 1:19 pm, Golconda fort at 1:23 pm, National Police Academy at 1:24 pm, Falaknuma at 1:28 pm, Charminar at 1:29 pm, and Hussain Sagar at 1:30 pm.

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as the Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force, has the distinction of being among a handful of nine aircraft formation Aerobatic teams in the world. They fly the Hawk Mk132 aircraft, licence manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

