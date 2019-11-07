Focus being laid on child rights: Mancherial Collector

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Mancherial: District Collector Bharati Hollikeri on Thursday said that special focus was laid to protect child rights by ensuring coordination between officials of various departments.

She was speaking to the media before releasing posters and publicity material over rights of children as part of the Children’s Week celebrations, here. She was joined by District Child Welfare Officer Raoof Khan.

Bharati said several events including competitions in painting, drawing, debate on child marriages, rallies, gram sabhas, marathon walk, signature campaign and cultural programmes would be organised during the week-long celebrations. She added that awareness was created among pregnant women over the need to save girl child and protect the rights of children.

Dengue death

Responding to a query, the Collector said the district registered a death caused by dengue fever even as dengue positive cases were on the rise. She said preventive measures were being taken to check the seasonal epidemic. She appealed to the media to cross check and publish facts with regard to dengue deaths.

The Collector said a letter was written to the Medical Council of India, seeking disciplinary action against three doctors of private hospitals for failing to share details of viral fevers with the authorities concerned. She said private nursing homes were also told to send serum samples of suspected dengue cases to the government.

Bharati said the condition of a newborn, baby of Godimalla Sony (29), who died of dengue fever a few days ago, was stable and efforts were on to extend better medical services to her. She added that awareness was being created among public about health and sanitation.

