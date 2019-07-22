Focus on gaming industry

By | Prof KP Singh | Published: 12:49 am 5:22 pm

Finland’s most proactive University of Applied Sciences (UAS)! Kajaani University of Applied Sciences (KAMK) is an international university with a strong regional and national profile. Kajaani University of Applied Sciences (KUAS, in Finnish: Kajaanin ammattikorkeakoulu, KAMK) is a small university of applied sciences located in the town of Kajaani. There are approximately 2,000 students and 230 members of staff at KAMK.

The KAMK achieved success nationally in Ministry of Education and Culture outcome barometers where the quality of teaching and counselling has been considered the best in Finland for several years running. Based on a survey published in Talouselämä -newspaper in 2011, KAMK was ranked as Finland’s best university of applied sciences. Its quality management system was among the first to be audited and approved in 2007. On Kajaani University of Applied Sciences’ integrated campus area all student services are close to each other. The campus, located a short walk away from the town centre, is surrounded by nature and different kinds of sports facilities.

The operations and organisational structure of KUAS are based on five areas of competence:

Activity Tourism

Information Systems

Nursing and Healthcare

Mechanical and Mining Engineering

Business and Innovations

The KAMK offers 10 Bachelor’s and six Master’s degrees in Finnish and four Bachelor’s degrees in English: International Business, eSports Business, Tourism and Sports and Leisure Management and a Master’s degree in English: International Business Management.

The Kajaani University of Applied Sciences (KAMK) is a gaming and tourism-oriented university. For many years, KAMK has been at the forefront of game and simulator education and application development in Finland and Europe.

Studies at Kajaani University of Applied Sciences (KAMK) are a practical work-oriented alternative to traditional university education and give students an excellent combination of hands-on skills along with a theoretical knowledge base. For several years in a row, KAMK has been among the top universities of applied sciences in Finland to offer high quality education and student guidance (source: Ministry of Education and Culture in Finland). KAMK carries out teaching, research and development in local, regional, national and international networks. It offers client-oriented opportunities and added value to its customers and partners. The KAMK has a wide outreach in Finland and globally. The Finnish Education Evaluation Centre (FINEEC) awarded KAMK a quality label, which is valid for six years until 20 March 2021.

Kajaani University of Applied Sciences’ research, development and innovation work supports enterprises and business life locally, nationally and, on its field of focus, also internationally. In R&D, Kajaani UAS focuses on the needs of the labor markets through higher education development projects. Most of the projects are collaborative undertakings with private companies, education institutions, governmental and non-governmental organizations and other bodies.

Kajaani University of Applied Sciences maintains close connections with the surrounding town of Kajaani; in doing so, the university offers its students a wide selection of training opportunities there and also abroad. These five-month internships provide students the opportunity to apply the theories they have learned in the classroom to real-world practice. Students may also study abroad, either for a semester or a whole year, adding an international perspective to the education course. Kajaani University of Applied Sciences prides itself on creating a truly international atmosphere with the high number of foreign students who come to study there, as well as the exchange students who come temporarily. This education institution is an ideal place to pursue studies within business, tourism, or health and sports.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .