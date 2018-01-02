Focus is on grassroots development: Norman Isaac

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: For the basketball players in the twin cities, 2017 had been an active year. While for the first time there was a league tournament in senior category in All Stars Basketball Championship which was being conducted under the aegis Hyderabad Basketball Association and Amazing Telangana club, there were basketball training programmes by foreign coaches like Harkai Hunor from Serbia.

The past year was also a good one in terms of results as State women hoopsters finished runners-up in nationals while the teams in the under-18 and under-16 categories reached the quarterfinals. The teams in under-13 finished with fifth places.

However, the year 2018 will be crucial for the city hoopsters, according to the Telangana State Basketball Association secretary Norman Isaac. He said that the association is planning to have more tournaments not just for seniors but also for the players in age groups.

“In 2017 we have had league tournament for the first time. We are planning to have more tournaments on the same lines for different age groups. We have three age groups U-18, U-16 and U-13. We want to prepare them for the nationals. So we plan to have tournaments at least once a month or two before the nationals so that they will have good match practice.

“We require a lot of funds for conducting these tournaments and for inviting foreign coaches. So we are planning to tie up with some companies and see whether they can help us in bringing foreign coaches,” he explained.

He also revealed to have a system in place for the grassroots development of the game on a uniform basis. “See each coach has a different style. When one player trains under one coach and enters the State team the coaching methods are different. So we are planning have more clinics for coaches. We have the programmes like ‘Train the trainers’.

“Through that we will have uniformity in coaching and that helps players to follow one system. That also helps us reach more players at a time. We are also planning to have more number of clinics for officials this year. That helps us have a common platform and we will have better results,” he elaborated.

The 55-year-old administrator, who represented the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh from 1980 to 1992, informed that the association is chalking out plans to conduct tournaments on weekends to rope in more schools. “Most of the schools are not sending their teams for tournaments because of hectic education schedule. So we are planning for weekend tournaments so that all schools can participate. That helps us to have a strong pool and hence more talent,” he explained.

Isaac, who is also an international referee and lone Indian in the technical delegate of the international body currently, is of the opinion that a lot of focus must be on results.

So when asked about having any major tournaments in the city, he said: “This year we do not have any tournaments. We had nationals in 2015 and 2017. We want give this year a break and have our focus on training. We want to focus on youngsters. If we want our U-18 players to do well, we need to focus on U-16 group for the next two years. This will help our players to be strong and do well in the nationals. Whatever we are planning, it requires time to yield results.

So may be in 2019, we can expect titles for our teams at the national level,” he concluded.