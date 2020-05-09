Focus is on mental education: Anup Kumar

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Asian Games bronze medallist and Indian roller skater Anup Kumar Yama feels the lockdown period has robbed athletes of any form of training. However, the Arjuna awardee says he is more focused on mental education to keep them motivated during the forced break.

The gold medal winner of the 2013 World Championship and double bronze medallist – in Pair Skating and Men’s singles free skating – from 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, is of the opinion that roller skating can be tough without proper infrastructure, hence shifted to keep them motivated through mental education apart of training that keeps them fit physically.

“We don’t know what kind of surface they have at their home to practice and it is tricky if the surface is too smooth which can cause injuries. So I am training them through whatsapp and facebook live and giving them simple exercises. My focus is on mental education. We want our trainees to visualise the competitions and train accordingly,” says Anup, who has over 100 students undergoing training with him at his Yama Skating Academy in Marredpally.

Speaking about the training methods, he elaborates, “We have about three batches of students – beginners, intermediate and advanced. For beginners, we take two sessions of one and half hours per week and give them simple training methods. They might learn it wrong in the absence of a coach. For the intermediate, advanced levels the students are trained for over two and half hours each for four sessions a week. If they keep practicing now, it would be easy for them when they return. They can go to next stage instead of going back to basics again.”

He also reveals they have been discussing on how to go about the training post lockdown period. “After the lockdown, since we are dealing with children, we will take another 15 days and see how it goes. As these kids are as young as three and half years and they tend to share water bottles, snacks and others, it may be risky. We also want to make sure that the trainees below the age of eight train in the presence of their parents. We will divide the beginners of 30 into two batches of 15 each and divide the rink into two halves to train them following social distancing. We would like children to come with masks, sanitizer. Santisers will also be made available at the rink.”

With the situation across the globe looking grim, he feels there will not be any competition in the remainder of the year. “Generally the competitions start in November or December but I don’t think thet will happen this year. They might be shifted to next year or not, the federation has to take a call. But I feel, even if situation eases, international travel will be limited. I feel no one should travel abroad for six months at least,” concludes the 35-year-old coach.

