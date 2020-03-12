Focus on AWD water management in rice: Niranjan

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) water management in rice was being promoted in a big way in groundwater and canal command areas, besides developing varieties suitable for aerobic rice cultivation in association with IRRI, Philippines.

After State formation, Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University developed and refined various technological interventions in water management for paddy cultivation.

Accordingly, AWD water management in rice was being promoted in a big way in groundwater and canal command areas of erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Ranga Reddy and Medak. This practice would save nearly 35 per cent water input in rice compared to low land flood irrigation, the Minister said.

Further efforts were on to develop varieties suitable for aerobic rice cultivation in association with IRRI, Philippines, as it aids in reducing the water requirement by 30 per cent compared to flood irrigation, he said, replying to a question raised by MLC T Chinnappa Reddy in the Legislative Council here.

The MLC sought to know whether 5,000 litres of water was being used to produce one kg of paddy in the State against 330 to 340 litres in China. In reply, the Minister said in TS, about 2,395 litres was being used for production of a kg of paddy against world average of 2,300 litres. In other States in the country, the water consumption varied from 1,786 litres to 3,683 litres, he explained.

The Minister said more importantly, development and release of short duration high yielding rice varieties like RNR 15048 (Telangana Sona), JGL 18047 and KNM 118 had made farmers cultivate these varieties. This resulted in cutting down the irrigation water requirement for one month compared to previously grown long duration varieties.

Further varieties suitable to less irrigation input and drought tolerant with reasonable yield potential were also in the evolving stage. This apart, research in developing in high yielding potential rice hybrids suitable to Telangana was under progress, the Minister added.

