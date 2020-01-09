Focus on building more godowns in Telangana

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: With plenty of water available for irrigation and the imminent bumper crop next season, the Telangana government plans to further strengthen the facilities for storing agricultural produce in a conducive atmosphere.

Construction of more godowns and preserving foodgrains in pest-free conditions were the two points that came up for extensive discussion in a review meeting on the subject called by Agriculture Secretary C Parthasarathi here on Wednesday.

Parthasarathi emphasised that with the coming up of Kaleshwaram Project, Mission Kakatiya and minor irrigation projects, a huge bumper crop production was anticipated in the coming years. Hence, construction of godowns should be given top priority and the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation (TSWC) has an important role to play in preserving foodgrains in pest-free conditions. This could be achieved by timely prophylactic and curative treatments for the produce.

He said godowns should be constructed at all potential area where government lands were available near towns and highways. He promised to get the lands allocated provided the TSWC staff identified five to ten acres of land pieces. He also laid stress on developing a “virtual monitoring” software, which could help know the type of godown, goods stored and occupancy level storage period. This would help plan the use of storage space in a proper way on a need basis.

The Principal Secretary congratulated the TSWC staff for continuously recording the highest level of occupancy at an all-India level among all SWCs for the last three years, besides recording continuous profits among all State-level public undertakings in Telangana. Managing Director, TSWC/TS MARKFED/HACA, V Bhaskara Chary and others were present.

