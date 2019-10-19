Focus on rain water harvesting: KTR

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: After bagging the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, Rajanna Sircilla district will now focus on rain water harvesting and conduct a special drive to construct rain water harvesting pits in every house in the district to achieve cent per cent coverage on this front. There are about 90,000 households in the district and the Mandal Parishad Development Officers will be responsible to achieving the feat.

“The village sanitation committees will monitor the special drive and construct the rain water harvesting pits on saturation method. Necessary number of rain water harvesting pits must be identified on the basis of individual, community and common pits, and their construction should be taken up at the earliest,” said Municipal Administration Minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao. He wanted the officials to take up these works on the premises of government offices, gram panchayat offices, schools, healthcare centres and other government buildings too.

During a review meeting on the ongoing development works in his Sircilla Assembly constituency in Hyderabad on Saturday, Rama Rao observed that several villages like Nagampeta and Chekkapalli have already achieved cent per cent success in implementing rain water harvesting in all households. He wanted the officials to study the implementation method and replicate the same for entire district. He asked the officials to obtain fresh guidelines from the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) on construction and maintenance of rain water harvesting pits.

The Minister asked Panchayat Raj commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to provide necessary support for construction of kitchen sheds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and plantation of saplings under Haritha Haram programme. He directed the officials to give priority to solid and liquid waste management in the State. He also inquired about various ongoing development works in the district and asked the officials concerned to expedite the works in coordination with the work agencies.

Rajanna Sircilla district collector Krishna Bhaskar, Panchayat Raj commisioner Raghunandan Rao and other officials were present.

