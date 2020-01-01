Focus on sewer maintenance in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: To ensure comprehensive sewerage system and maintenance in peripheral areas, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been directed to pay an amount of Rs 8.33 crore to HWMSSB every month for the next five years. The State government issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Many peripheral areas of municipalities were clubbed with GHMC and there was some confusion on the maintenance of sewerage system and expenditure incurred in such areas.

HMWSSB conducted a study on the current sewerage system of peripheral areas and worked out suitable modalities between GHMC and the Board. It was decided to entrust the maintenance of sewerage system to HMWSSB.

As many as 66 wards are in the peripheral areas and to take up sewer cleaning activities and cleaning manholes of smaller depths, 528 unskilled workers, 132 skilled workers, 66 supervisory cadre workmen are deployed. This apart, 29 heavy machines and 66 small machines are being used on hire basis.

This apart, expenditure towards working tools, safety equipment and repairs and maintenance of damaged manholes and sewer mains, equipment are to be provided. The HMWSSB after discussions with GHMC identified that few immediate extensions and strengthening of sewer mains were required in all wards, especially in the lanes of residential colonies and slum areas.

All these expenditures were worked out to Rs 82.49 crore per annum as per standard norms for maintenance of sewerage system in the peripheral areas. Considering the increasing population, HMWSSB worked out the total expenditure to Rs 100 crore per annum, which is equivalent to 15 per cent of property tax share to HMWSSB.

The GHMC has now been directed to make this payment which works out to Rs 8.33 crore, on monthly basis. This payment has to be made for the next five years. The HMWSSB has already taken over the supply of drinking water in peripheral areas from GHMC and a similar reimbursement payment arrangement was worked out.

