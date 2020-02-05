Focus on welfare measures and basic amenities, says Marri Rajashekhar Reddy

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy urged the newly elected councillors and corporators to ensure the benefits of Telangana government’s welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries, besides focusing on provision of basic amenities in respective municipalities and corporations. At a programme organised to celebrate the victory of the party in the recent municipal elections, he said three corporations and seven municipalities in Medchal constituency were won by TRS party and the credit goes to the party activists.

There is no dearth of funds and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is assuring all support for development of municipalities and corporations, he said appealing the cadre to replicate the party victory in the ensuing cooperative society elections.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others also spoke on the occasion.

