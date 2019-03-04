Focus on Quantitative Comparison

By | Adithya Lanka, | Published: 12:52 am 5:09 pm

Last week, we looked at strategies to ace the Sentence Equivalence questions in the Verbal Reasoning Section of GRE. This week let us shift to the Quantitative Reasoning (QR) section and focus on the Quantitative Comparison question type.

The QR section comprises 20 questions that need to be attempted within 35 minutes, i.e., less than a couple of minutes per question. In one of our previous articles, we said that a good score in QR section is 160 or more. Achieving this score requires you to score 15 to 16 questions correct in each of the two QR sections. In a scenario like this – Quantitative Comparison (QC) questions become super important – you can expect 6 to 8 questions of this type in each of the QR sections. If done the right way, you can often solve them within a minute and thereby save time for more time-consuming questions like Data Interpretation.

What is this weird sounding QC question type? You are given two data quantities and your job is to identify the relationship between the two quantities. Each quantitative comparison question has the following parts:

Two quantities which could be described in the form of sentences or algebraic expressions or even geometric figures.

Some additional information about the situation or context. This is optional and can be missing in a lot of questions.

Four options which are the same for all the questions.

Quantity A is more than Quantity B

Quantity B is more than Quantity A

Quantity A is equal to Quantity B

The relationship cannot be determined from the information given

You are not really required to solve these questions. You are expected to identify which of the given quantities is larger. The four options given for these questions are also always the same – no need to read them again in the exam. Also, the questions are more about identifying the right answer than about using big formulae or calculations.

To give a simplistic example, which of the following is bigger? 28 X 497 or 19 X 47? It is very easy to notice that the first expression is much bigger than the second expression even without simplifying either of them. This is what the exam expects us to do.

Comparing two quantities sounds easy – but as we all know, GRE is a tricky and a cunning exams and QC questions are perfect traps for luring you in to marking a wrong option. What seems straight forward often isn’t and you could be required to consider a lot of edge cases before deciding upon the relationship between the two quantities given.

As mentioned earlier, the quantities could be a fixed value – 85% of 650 in which case you can use a calculator to arrive at the answer. Another variety is where the quantity is given as a hint – the number of prime numbers less than 100 and finally the last variety wherein the quantity could be an algebraic expression. Obviously, the third case is of higher difficulty than the second case which is of a higher level of difficulty than the first one.

We generally use three strategies to arrive at answers to these questions quickly and accurately while making sure that we do not fall in to the traps.

Common pitfalls

While there can be a huge variety of questions in this area, we notice a few recurring themes.

Many students use intuition to get the answer. Consider a question comparing n^2 and n^3. Intuition tells us that n^3 is bigger. We need to remember that when n is 0 or 1, the two quantities are equal. Further, when 0<n<1, n^2>n^3. While intuition can be useful in a lot of places, it shouldn’t be allowed to mislead you in these questions.

Often students try to substitute one or two values and decide the relationship. This will force them to miss the scenarios where the relationship isn’t always the same. Consider the relationship between x^2+4x-32 and x^2-36. Substituting small integer values indicates a relationship that doesn’t always hold.

Some questions involve lengthy calculations which aren’t even necessary to identify the relationship. Here is a sample question: f(x)=x^5-11x+10; (x)=x^5+12x-11. Which of the following is bigger? f(17) or g(17)?

In a question like this, we need to notice that 〖17〗^5 is part of both the quantities and doesn’t impact the comparison. Once we ignore it, the question is much simpler to solve.

Questions sometimes involve variables whose values isn’t known. This usually tempts the students to decide that the relationship cannot be established. However, there are several scenarios where the relationship isn’t impacted by that unknown.

Three magic methods

In general, quantitative comparison questions can be solved using 3 very powerful methods. Depending on the question, one must choose the most appropriate one among these.

Subtraction Method: If the expressions look similar but have some terms that are different, it might be a good idea to subtract them. Proving that A-B is greater than zero is same as proving that A>B. We might end up saving a lot of time doing this.

Division Method: Sometimes, we can cancel many factors when we divide the two quantities. If A and B are both positive, proving that A/B is greater than 1 is the same as proving that A>B. Remember not to cancel an expression that can be zero. Also, cancelling negative quantities can create additional complexity that needs to be addressed carefully.

Substitution and Contradiction: If there is a strong intuition that the relationship can’t be determined, you can try substituting a few values to show that the relationship isn’t stable. This method cannot be used to establish a relationship – only to show that it is unstable.

Approximate numerical questions: If the question is all about numbers with no variables involved, see if you can approximate the values. Sometimes, calculations can be difficult even with a calculator in hand. Do the full calculation only if the numbers seem to be reasonably close.

We will go through these methods in much greater detail in our column next week. In general, these questions shouldn’t take more than 45 seconds to answer. If you seem to be spending more time on these, do make sure that you practice these methods. Remember 40 per cent of the questions can be in this format and it deserves as much attention as you can afford to give.