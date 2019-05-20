Focus on sustaining quality benchmarks in education

By | Published: 12:41 am 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Osmania University has organised a one day workshop on importance of quality assurance system and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation in colleges.

Dr. Devender Kawday, Deputy Adviser, NAAC, Bengaluru who was the main resource person delivered a talk on ‘NAAC Revised Accreditation Framework’. Speaking on the occasion, OU, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S. Ramachandram, emphasised on sustaining the quality benchmarks in education by colleges. He assured that the university was taking necessary steps to provide help to such colleges that were eligible for NAAC accreditation process in near future.

The one-day workshop witnessed participation of principals and correspondents of as many as 97 colleges including government and private affiliated colleges of OU.

Prof. R. Limbadri, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) urged all colleges to take necessary steps before going in for NAAC accreditation.

He also mentioned that a provision of support was being planned by the TSCHE for colleges which were willing to take up accreditation process.

Prof. C. Venugopal Rao, Director, Academic Audit, OU pointed out that many colleges have the scope and necessary infrastructure to go for accreditation.

Prof. R. Nageswara Rao, Director, IQAC said without quality assurance in higher education the society will be impacted negatively. He urged the colleges to take measures for imparting quality education.

The workshop gave a platform for participants to clarify their doubts pertaining to initiation, preparations and process for the NAAC accreditation. The colleges were advised on all the seven criteria and key parameters that were included for the accreditation.

