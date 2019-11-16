Focus will be on developing rural parts: Balka Suman

By | Published: 12:35 am

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman laid foundation stone for a slew of developmental works in Chennur constituency on Friday. The works include construction of a grave yard at Akkepalli and Somanapalli in Chennur, and compound wall for Sri Gattu Mallanna Swamy temple in Velala of Jaipur. He also inaugurated a building for fisheries at Indaram in Jaipur mandal and procurement centre at Asnad and Othkulapalli villages in Chennur.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman asserted that his focus will be on developing rural parts on various fronts. He assured to secure sufficient funds for creating infrastructure and improving amenities at villages. He suggested farmers not to approach middlemen to sell farm produce.

He stated that the TRS-led government was ensuring agrarian community get minimum support price to cotton, maize, paddy and other grains. In Jaipur, the Chennur legislator said, the government was implementing a slew of schemes aiming at the welfare of fishermen. He cited promotion of pisciculture provision of mopeds, trolleys nets and releasing fingerlings in tanks and rivers meant for financial empowerment of the community. He added that lives of fishermen were undergoing a transformation.

The whip also underlined the need to have clean environment in rural parts. He urged rural folks to ensure tidy premises and to keep seasonal epidemics at bay. He requested them to prevent stagnation of water in unused plastic tyres, coolers and household articles due to which misquotes breed and cause viral fevers.

Suman said that tractors were being purchased for lifting garbage generated in villages soon. He stated that the recent 30-day Action Plan for developing countryside was yielding desired results. He opined that public representatives and rural folks were voluntarily coming forward to follow certain practices to have better sanitation, dump and grave yards.

District Libraries Corporation Chairman Renikuntla Praveen, ZPTC members and Mandal Parishad presidents belonging to Chennur and Jaipur mandals were present.

Mancherial villages to get a facelift

Mancherial: Rural parts in Mancherial are set to undergo transformation in two important areas, sanitation and greenery. As many as 311 tractors, trailers, tankers and dozers are going to be bought in order lift trash, water trees and other activities in villages across the district. Authorities concerned are taking steps for the implementation of the first of its kind initiative at the earliest.

“Process of tendering was completed recently. Prices were negotiated with manufacturers of machinery and orders were issued to Sarpanchs to choose a vehicle and to buy the same. A demo was organised for creating awareness among the heads of administration of villages on Friday,” District Panchayat Raj Officer Veera Buchchaiah told Telangana Today.

The DPO stated that the manufacturers agreed to offer the lowest rate per unit to villages, following consultations by the officials. Similarly, banks are requested to be liberal in granting loans and repayment of the same considering the lack of sources of revenues to villages. In all, the rural parts will have tractors and other equipment by a month or two, he informed.

According to the officials, the tankers would be used for protecting saplings planted under Telanganaku Haritha Haram, a massive green drive of TRS-led government. Tractors are going to be utilised for lifting the trash, while dozers can pluck large trees and weed. Telangana government decided to provide machinery to rural parts after successfully conducting 30-day Action Plan for developing villages recently.

The newly created Mancherial district has 311 habitations which will be equipped with the machinery soon. “With the help of the tractors, sanitation can be improved in rural parts which are lagging in this domain and consequently, residents are prone to be diagnosed with several diseases. At the same time, tankers can help in watering the trees which will help in enhancing green cover of villages,” Manchala Srinivas, Sarpanch of Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal opined.

