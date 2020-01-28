Focus will be on new Municipal Act: KTR

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: After the ruling TRS wiped out the opposition from the Urban Local Bodies in Telangana — making a clean sweep of all 10 municipal corporations and bagging the posts of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons in 110 of the 120 municipalities — the State government will now focus its energies on the effective implementation of the new Municipal Act for planned development of urban areas in the State. “The State government is determined to implement all the electoral promises it made in a phased manner,” TRS working president and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao declared on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao said the people had unequivocally voted for TRS and reposed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He pointed out that about 43 per cent of the State population was residing in urban areas and they had given their verdict in favour of TRS. “Despite the Congress and the BJP colluding with each other to defeat the TRS, people rejected them and chose TRS to lead the ULBs. We will live up to the expectations of the people by providing a transparent and corruption-free governance,” he said.

Elaborating on the State government’s plans, the Minister said due to rapid urbanisation, the State government increased the number of civic bodies from 68 to 141, including increasing the number of municipal corporations from six to 13 based on the growing urban population. “We have brought a strong and citizen-centric Municipal Act reflecting our urban policy. Under the Act, all mayors, chairpersons, deputy mayors and deputy chairpersons will be trained in implementation of the new Municipal Act. Both the State and the Central governments will release funds to the tune of Rs 2,074 crore every month to ULBs. Funds will be released in the first week of every month,” the Minister added.

Stating that public participation in administration will be improved further on the lines of the Delhi government’s Bhagyadaari system, Rama Rao said the ULBs will appoint four committees — youth committee, women’s committee, senior citizens’ committee and residents welfare associations committee — to bring accountability in administration. As promised during municipal polls, he assured that building permissions will be accorded within 21 days through self-certification system, besides implementing digital door numbers.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLA A Jeevan Reddy, MLC and TRS general secretary M Srinvas Reddy and other leaders were also present.

