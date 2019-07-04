Fodder cultivation, building blocks to curb shortage in future: Experts

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:40 pm

Wanaparthy: In the just-concluded summer, not only people, but also cattle had to bear the brunt of water scarcity and fodder in some areas such as Gadwal, Alampur, Narayanpet, Makthal, Kalwakurthy and Wanaparthy constituencies. The reason has been the scanty rainfall last year and low inflows into major irrigation projects in the said areas.

Even in the 80s, when N T Rama Rao was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, whenever there was shortage of fodder, cattle camps were set up in areas closer to water bodies. The same idea was implemented in drought-prone areas like Narayankhed in 2016, when D Ronald Rose, the then District Collector of erstwhile Medak, had set up a cattle camp in the summer to save bovine animals in the district. However, these were only reactive measures to address an immediate concern.

A possible solution for this crisis, if the rainfall is scanty inflows into irrigation projects across Palamuru region is low this year, lies in the suggestions of experts like Dr M Padmaiah, former principal scientist and Head-Social Sciences, ICAR, Indian Institute of Oilseed Research. He suggested building fodder blocks across Telangana in uncultivated lands, which can have multi-fold benefits to not just increase dairy yield, but also to improve soil health, improving soil fertility and at the same time increasing groundwater levels.

It is a known fact that during the past couple of decades or so, people living in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad have heavily invested in buying agricultural lands in rural areas. Thousands of acres of such lands are either fenced or have been left open, without being cultivated. Some owners have leased their lands to tenant farmers and some of them also passing on the benefits of Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers.

During the annual review meeting of the Regional Fodder Station at Pahadisharif in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dr Padmaiah suggested that rainfed cultivation of several species of fodder in the present monsoons could go a long way in achieving self-sufficiency in terms of fodder availability for difficult times ahead. He suggested cultivation of cowpea, pilli pesara, cenchrus ciliaris, cenchrus sategerus, stylosorrithus hemata and stylosorrithus scabra (stylo grass varieties), dycanthium annulatum, rhodes grass and bothriclova partusa in sandy loam and red soils; cultivation of pana grass in low-lying areas and growing cowpea, pollipesara, stylosorrithus (hemata/scabra), dycanthium annulatum, fodder maize, fodder bajra, sabi grass and Rhodes grass in black soil lands, which have been left uncultivated across Telangana.

“By growing these rainfed fodder varieties in uncultivated lands, the immediate benefit is that it would prevent scarcity of fodder in certain areas. The soil becomes fertile wherever they are grown because of the organic carbon and leaf litter which penetrate the soil. It also prevents soil erosion which is a big problem and it also increases groundwater-levels because the water-holding capacity of land increases if there is some form of cultivation in agricultural lands,” Dr Padmaiah said.

Though the idealistic thought of Padmaiah sounds good to be implemented, there is a challenge that landlords wouldn’t easily allow someone to enter their lands. To overcome this hurdle, Padmaiah does have a solution to this. He suggests that the government should take this as a policy decision and rope in NGOs, agriculture department, revenue department and animal husbandry department to take it up as a pilot project in drought-prone areas and encourage landlords to give their lands on lease to potential growers of fodder varieties, so that there is a win-win situation on both sides. Then whoever needs fodder for their cattle would not have to go with their tractors tens of miles to procure fodder and instead buy it right in their villages where they are grown.

Growing such fodder varieties not only increases the milk yield in dairy animals but also increases productivity in the yield of sheep and goats. It also helps in temporarily balancing the extent of green cover, at least for the period of 6-7 months every year when they are cultivated, which is a great way to mitigate climate change crisis, which is the main cause of water and fodder shortage across the country. Moreover, it creates a new market, where people from neighbouring States hit by drought would then have to come to Telangana to buy excess fodder (after local consumption) grown here, an effort which would reiterate Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s principle of “live and let live, whether it is humans or animals.”

