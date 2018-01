By | Published: 4:50 pm

Ranchi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was on Saturday sentenced to three and a half years jail in a fodder scam case.

Special CBI judge Shivpal Singh announced the sentence after hearing arguments on quantum of sentencing.

The court had on December 23 convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the case relating to the multi-million-rupee scam.