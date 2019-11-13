Fogging machines for all Nalgonda mandals

By | Published: 12:08 am

Nalgonda: Nalgonda in-charge Collector V Chandrasekhar on Tuesday instructed the officials of municipalities to take up fogging in all areas of the towns to control the outbreak of dengue, malaria and other viral fevers.

He was speaking at a meeting with special officers of Chityal, Haliya and Chandur and officials of the Health Department in his camp office to review the measures to ensure sanitation and control mosquito menace.

Chandrasekhar said fogging machines, to be purchased from TS Agros soon, would be given to all 31 mandals in the State. They would be kept under the custody of mandal panchayat officer. District Medical and Health Department should supply malathion, which was required for fogging while expenses for kerosene and salary of fogging worker should be borne by grama panchayats, he added. District Panchayat Officer Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .