Folk dance forms in myriad hues

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Showcasing the various classical and folk/tribal dance forms of India in rich and vivid colours and depictions, Alliance Francaise Hyderabad is organizing an art exhibition by Aditi Chakraborty in the city.To be held at AFH Gallery, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, from September 3 to 10, the exhibition will have a preview at 6 pm on September 3 and will remain open till September 10 from 9:30 am to 8 pm. The entry is free and open to all.

With a certificate course in Fine Art from Kathmandu, Nepal, this Kolkata-based professional in visual art (painting and photography), is working on a series of figurative acrylic on canvas works which explore the various classical and folk/tribal dance forms of India.

To her credit, Aditi Chakraborty has more than 50 curated shows in India, Nepal, Korea, France, Indonesia and China including two biennials in South Korea and India.

