Follow Jesus Christ’s teachings: Governor

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Christmas eve was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The Raj Bhavan staff members and their families participated in large number. Aruna Bahuguna, Rachel Chatterjee, Dr Daphne Rebello, and others led the Christmas party and sang carols in praise of Lord Jesus.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said, “Jesus Christ taught us peace, harmony and universal brotherhood and that is what all of us need to observe apart from singing about the praise of Lord”. The Governor also appreciated the participants who sang the carols ushering the festivities relating to Christmas and New Year. She said the Christmas evening in the Rajbhavan should be carried out each year.

