Follow path of ‘truth and non-violence’: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy called upon the people of Telangana to follow the path of ‘truth and non-violence’ shown by Mahatma Gandhi. He was speaking at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations held in Wanaparthy on Wednesday.

He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue at Gandhi Chowk in Wanaparthy town. Addressing the gathering, he said that ideas like Gram Swarajya, Swachh Gram and treating all religions equally used to be propagated by Gandhiji and said that the responsibility was on each one of us to carry the dream forward.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty administered a pledge to the people gathered on the occasion that they would shun usage of single-use plastic in their daily activities.

