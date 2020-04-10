Follow protocol in containment zones: MAUD Principal Secretary

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday asked the officials to ensure that proper protocol was maintained in areas where positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

At a review meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on arrangements made in connection as part of COVID-19 containment action plan, Kumar said that movement of people within the containment clusters should not be allowed.

He advised people residing in these clusters to avoid coming out of their homes and outsiders should not be allowed to visit these areas. “Containment zonal teams will have zonal commissioner as the nodal officer and also include the officials of GHMC, police, AMOH, Revenue and other line departments,” he said.

Kumar instructed officials to ensure supply of essential items, sanitation, spraying, regular visit of medical teams, conducting of survey and any other requirement of the residents.

A round-the-clock control room should be set up at the zonal commissioner office to monitor the situation, he said adding that pamphlets in Urdu and Telugu should be printed and distributed in the containment clusters.

GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar, zonal commisioners and other officials attended the meeting.

