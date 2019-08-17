Follow Skill, Speed, and Scale, NIT Warangal students told

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Warangal Urban: Prof Nitin Kumar Tripathi, director of Special Degree Programs and Professor of Geoinformatics at Asian Institute of Technology Pathumthani, Thailnad, asked the graduates to become an expert in their domain to meet the cut-throat industry challenges. He urged the students to serve the mankind without any prejudice of religion or cultural biases as “we all are believer of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means the world is one family.”

He was the chief guest of its 17th Convocation organised at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Saturday.

Addressing the graduands at the ceremony, Prof Nithin Kumar wanted the young graduates to follow the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi- “Skill, Speed, and Scale”. He also suggested them to adapt to new technologies such as Blockchain, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the economic landscape is growing at fast pace. Recalling his own experiences way back in 1980, he shared his memories as an NIT (REC Warangal then) student and how NIT Warangal became a torchbearer in the advancement of science and technology.

Presenting a report on the achievements of NIT Warangal since the last convocation, director of NITW Prof NV Ramana Rao said this year, 35 research projects worth Rs 2087.43 lakh had been sanctioned by SERB/DST to various departments. He stressed that NIT-Warangal as conducted 51 Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) courses which is the highest among all the NITs in the country. He mentioned NIT-Warangal secured 10 research projects worth Rs 5.50 crore with international collaboration under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC).

T-Works of Telangana government has come forward to establish a full-fledged Makers space at Innovation Centre in PPP (Public Private Partnership) model with an estimated funding of Rs 60 lakhs.

A record number of 1528 candidates received their degrees at this convocation ceremony. Of them, 76 are PhD Degree awardees, 555are M Techs and other Post Graduate Degree awardees and 897 are B Tech Degree awardees. In each branch of Engineering, topper of the B Tech. class is awarded Roll of Honour Gold Medal and the topper of all branches put together is awarded Institute Gold Medal. Y Sahiti from Computer Science & Engineering stream received Institute Gold Medal in the convocation for being the student with the highest CGPA among all the branches of Engineering.

