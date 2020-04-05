Follow social distancing at purchase centres: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday said the State government was taking all steps to purchase each grain of paddy and maize from the farmers in the State at minimum support price (MSP).

Inaugurating a maize and paddy procurement centre at Parvathagiri in the district, the Minister said: “Farmers need not visit market yards in towns as the government will set up procurement centres at each village.” He asked the farmers not to worry about selling their farm produce. He, however, advised the farmers to maintain social distancing at the procurement centres and cooperate with the organisers. He said that the government is taking all steps to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus. “You (farmers) should come to the procurement centres as per the allotted dates with the tokens to sell their produce,” the minister added.

Stating that the lockdown was the only solution to check the spread of the deadly virus, Rao appealed to the people to follow directives of the government during the lockdown period. “The government is giving 12 kgs of rice per person and Rs 1500 per family to help the poor,” he said.

Local MLA Aruri Ramesh and other people’s representatives attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy has also asked the farmers to take precautions at the procurement centres to avoid contracting the Coronavirus. He said that three lakh metric tonnes of the maize is expected in Warangal Rural district, while 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of the paddy is expected. He also directed the officials to spray Sodium Hypochlorite at the procurement centres.

