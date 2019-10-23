Follow traffic rules, get goodies from cops in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Follow traffic rules and get incentives. The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in a bid to improve adherence to traffic rules, are gifting complimentary coupons that can be used at eateries or movie theatres in the city for those who follow traffic rules.

On Tuesday, around 100 lucky persons found wearing helmets were awarded gift coupons by Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad City, and administrators of Sri Ram Insurance Company. Traffic officials say the coupons worth Rs 200 could be redeemed at any multiplex or cinema theatre and a ticket for the movie could be obtained. It can also be exchanged at eateries.

“Motorists are being presented complimentary coupons and helmets for following traffic rules. It is more of an awareness campaign being taken up with help of corporate companies and NGOs actively engaged in traffic awareness, ” Anil Kumar said.

The Traffic Police were regularly holding similar awareness campaigns at traffic junctions in the city. A few weeks ago, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar presented roses to motorists along with movie tickets.

“Such incentives will motivate motorists to follow traffic rules and road discipline. Private firms are coming forward as part of their corporate social responsibility,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Traffic Police organised an awareness programme and a walk as part of its campaign to drive home the message of road safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar said two-wheeler riders topped the list of fatalities in road accidents in the city and also the State. “Most of the deaths are caused by head injuries sustained after falling off two-wheelers. Across the State, around 7,000 accidents take place ever year and a few thousand two-wheeler riders die every year,” he said.

