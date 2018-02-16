Dos and don’ts to follow when you visit supermarkets

By | Published: 11:57 pm 8:30 pm

Taking your kids along for shopping can be a good exercise to help them learn how to buy quality products and also understand the value of money. Here are a few simple tips to follow:

Set the budget together

It is important that the kids are taught about the value of money and not grow to be spendthrifts. Insisting them to help you in budgeting will give them an idea of the expenditure and also learn how to stick to a budget.

Cash it

Instead of using your cards for payments, go for cash. This will give your kids a sense of how much you have been spending for the house.

Give them tips

Don’t just take them around — tell them what differentiates a good product from the bad one, or how to pick the best fruits or vegetables. When they are adults, they will have to go shopping for themselves, so teach them now.

Don’t buy all their wants

Unless it’s a need, avoid buying everything your child demands for. This can build up to be a bad habit. Teach them how to earn what they want by setting targets like studying well, save up their pocket money and doing basic manual work.