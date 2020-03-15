By | Published: 12:45 am 10:30 pm

“The exacting challenges that the police job poses are tough but when your family is supportive, the burden becomes lighter for you,” says Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police. She accepts the societal responsibility varies from a male to a female but nothing could ever stop her from following her passion.

“Due to the accountability factor that is upon women, I have to work harder than my male counterparts. When I say that being a woman cop is tougher than a male cop, I mean it because I don’t have a wife at home,” Shikha chuckles.

From “chairman” to “chairperson” being used as a designation, the society has come a long way to welcome females in the male-dominated jobs. “Earlier, women in police were restricted to certain responsibilities but now the time has changed. We receive mainstream cases and get to go on patrolling also,” said the ACP who served 24 years in the force.

While talking about the difference in general public’s approach towards police based on gender, Shikha said, “I feel we have more advantage when it comes to interacting with people. Female cops are, according to me, more respected and people have faith in us. Our mere presence makes people feel safe and positive.”

