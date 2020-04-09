Food Corporation of India GM terms Telangana ‘Rice Bowl of India’

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Describing Telangana as the “Rice Bowl of India,” Food Corporation of India General Manager Aswini Kumar on Thursday said the State had so far sent 2.52 lakh tonnes of PDS rice to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka during the hour of coronavirus crisis.

“As all of us know, Telangana is now the rice bowl of the country and is gaining popularity. It has been catering to the needs of the southern States. Since March 24, the State has so far sent 2.52 lakh tonnes of rice to the three southern States. Hopefully, West Bengal too will receive rice from Telangana soon,” Aswini Kumar observed.

He said the current trend would give a further impetus to Telangana State as the Rice Bowl of India and help the State create a bigger market for its farmers and also other sectors of the economy. “The rice yield in yasangi is going to be massive in Telangana. We are aware of the fact that there is shortage of gunny bags in the State. We at the FCI will try to help the State in this regard by providing more gunny bags,” he added.

