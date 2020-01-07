Food distributed to pregnant women in Macherial

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Mancherial: Abhinava, a voluntary organisation distributed nutritious food to pregnant women who visited primary health centre for undergoing various investigations and availing medical services, in Thandur mandal centre on Tuesday.

K Santosh, founder president of the voluntary organisation said that they were distributing the food including bananas, milk, bread, apples, pomegranate, oranges and Kiwi fruits to pregnant women for the last 48 weeks. The object of the gesture to protect health of women and help have smooth delivery, he added.

