Food fest dishes out Telangana delicacies

Hyderabad: Looking for some lip smacking dishes and mouth-watering snacks unique to Telangana, that too all under one platform? Then head to the Telangana Food Festival at HMDA Grounds near Prasad’s IMAX, where you can also relish some traditional snacks along with fast food.

Organised by Spartans Media in association with ‘Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils’ and the Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture on the occasion of Bathukamma, this food festival promises a wide range of famous dishes of the State all at one place.

The three-day festival commenced on Saturday and has around 80 stalls of various cuisines and food varieties and showcases the taste of Telangana. Though the food festival was scheduled to kick-off on Friday, it was postponed by a day due to water stagnation in the venue.

A host of dishes here include mutton biryani, paaya, haleem, sakinaalu, sarvapindi, jonne rotti, natu kodi pulusu, kebabs, milkshakes, qubani ka meeta, Chinese, cupcakes, chocolates, ice creams, kulfis, chicken nuggets, corn samosa, sandwiches, chilli paneer and many more.

Special curated programmes like cooking contests, live kitchen facilities, play zone for kids and cultural activities connected to Bathukamma are a part of the event. Many start-ups specialising in cuisines have set up their stalls.

One of the organisers, Kanthi Dutt said that they were expecting over 1.5 lakh visitors during the three days. “This festival is getting bigger year by year as big brands are actively setting up their stalls,” he said.

Some of the stalls set up here include KS Bakers, Chocolate Room, Subbayya Gari Hotel, Maggi, Nesley and Haldirams. There are also exclusive stalls for food prepared with millets, Kadaknath Chicken, ‘Telangana Sakinalu’ and ‘Natukodi koora with ragi sankati’.

