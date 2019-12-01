Food Fiesta celebrates world cuisines in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Four hundred hotel management students from the city-based International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) organised Food Fiesta, their annual signature event, featuring six best cuisines of the world — Iranian, Caribbean, Thai, Mexican, Indian and Spanish.

Ernest Emmanuel, principal of the college, said the students prepared 24 dishes through six live counters apart from mocktails. Mouth-watering dishes were relished by 700 invitees who included professionals from hospitality, tourism, travel, government, executive chefs apart from 100 orphans from Cheery Foundation and Shanti Nilayam. The event was held at AF Palace, Narsingi.

The college under 17 Sustainable Goals of United Nation has embarked on an initiative ‘Food Soldiers’ to collect rice, dal and whatever groceries possible and distribute to orphanages. So far they have collected 1,025 kgs rice and 450 kgs dal and other food items. Groceries thus collected are donated to eight orphanages including Valmiki Foundation and seven out of 24 branches of Rainbow Homes, a press release said.

