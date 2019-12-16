Food fit for the kings

By | Published: 12:53 am 7:17 pm

When you are as passionate about food as the mother-daughter duo Abhipsa and Nirmala Tulshan, you can be sure that the passion is going to reflect in food. The duo use recipes that have been handed down over generations to whip up lip-smacking meals for the ever-hungry office crowd on the lookout for tasty ‘ghar ka khana’.

“My mom is a dab hand at cooking and I remember after visiting different countries or any restaurant, she would often try out the recipe at home and it would taste very similar to what we had at the place. I decided to start a catering service for her as cooking is something which makes her happy and she loves sharing the food with others,” says Abhipsa Tulshan who has garnered quite the following in the city through word of mouth with her home catering service ‘Food Wrap’.

Despite not having much of a social media presence, Abhipsa’s daily meals, special Marwari thalis, cuisines like Mexican, Chinese and starters like mini cheese samosas, coconut barfis, etc., have become very popular owing to the quality and the deliciousness they come packed with.

But, it’s her Marwari food which is the most popular for parties and functions. On offer are Ker sangri, Gatte ki sabzi, Dal baati churma, Mirchi ka acchar, Sabut daal ki puri, Moong dal ka dahi wada, Badam ka kheer, etc. Aware that some items are bound to have a lot of oil and chilli, Abhipsa decreases the quantity of oil and spices, “so it’s still healthy and tasty”.

The duo is helped by a staff of six people, with one person delivering the food to the location. But these days, Abhipsa has also started using an app service to save on time and trips. Usually she only delivers within a one km radius of Road No 1, Banjara Hills, but her patrons also come from Lower Tank Bund, Lanco Hills, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, etc.

“I try to include a lot of veggies in the daily meals which changes everyday to avoid monotony. There is dal, 2 sabzis, 3 phulkas, papad, rice. We also make thin thepla-like rotis with peas or lentils which can be stored for a week. A lot of people also take away food for travel which we pack in food grade containers,” adds Abhipsa. Daily meals cost Rs 200. They also do customised orders with varying prices.

