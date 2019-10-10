Food for Change for giving back to society

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Food for Change (FFC) is an event that connects the citizens of Hyderabad with the worthy cause of educating the underprivileged of our city. FFC is a CSR activity and, therefore, it’s done for free in the spirit of giving and makes the event memorable.

The Food For Change event was recently held at JRC Convention Centre. Actor Rashmika Mandanna attended the event which witnessed ONEmpire band belting out foot-tapping numbers for enthusiastic participants.

