Food items distributed to needy in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: As part of its corporate social responsibility, Avis Hospital has started food distribution to the poor and needy affected due to the coronavirus lockdown, here on Friday.

In association with donors, the hospital has decided to provide daily essential packages to 10,000 needy persons. On Friday they handed over these packets to 90 inmates at Shirdi Sai Old Age Home, Miyapur.

Each person was provided essentials such as rice, onion, soap, oil and washing powder that would be sufficient for a week. The essentials were also distributed among the poor families in Madinaguda in the programme which was attended by Dr Rajah V Koppala and others.

