Food processing industry to witness quick growth in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: The food processing industry in Telangana is set to witness a growth spurt with the government implementing a three-layered strategy, IT, Industries and MA & UD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday. The Minister, however, said that success in the endeavour involves not just the Industries Department but also Panchayat Raj, Animal Husbandry and Rural Development Departments.

The Government, he said, was in the process of preparing a Food Processing Industry policy which will be placed before the Cabinet for approval before its unveiling. “In the meanwhile, the Government has already prepared a State Food Map with detailed information as to what crop grows where in Telangana. We also studied competition from the rest of the country in attracting investments in the food processing sector,” he said.

In the past four years, the State attracted some major investments in the sector including a Rs 800 crore plant by ITC at Manoharabad in Gajwel constituency, a Rs 200 crore plant by RPSG group at Bandatimmapur, two chilli processing plants at Mahbubabad, a Rs 200 crore plant by Monin and a Rs 100 crore investment by DXN which is into manufacturing ‘nutriceuitcals’. In addition, Coca Cola is ready to invest Rs 1,000 crore while Lulu Group from United Arab Emirates is also making plans to invest in the food processing sector in the State, Rama Rao said.

The Government is ensuring that every rural assembly constituency benefits from such investments including some tertiary level food processing units that will be run by farmers organizations and women’s self help groups.

All the rural constituencies have been divided into 21 clusters taking into account primary and major crops in those areas. In addition to the Agriculture University, the Government was also taking assistance from ICRISAT for the setting up of agritech industries too in the State. THUB also has a related ongoing programme on this front, he said.

