Food processing is priority for Telangana

Hyderabad: Agri and food processing sector is an emerging sector and is a focus areas for Telangana State, said C Parthasarathi, Agriculture Principal Secretary.

Speaking at the Agri and Food Processors Conclave, organised by industry bodies FTAPCCI and Assocham India with support of Ministry of Food Processing Industries, he said agriculture and food processing has been a neglected sector till a last few years ago.

The sector occupied 32 per cent of the food market in the country. It in the next 10 years will see an investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore, he said citing a CII study.

Telangana is working to increase farmers’ income. With completion of Kaleshwaram project, a lot land will be under cultivation and the same will be ready for production next year, he said.

The State has set a target to bring one crore acre under cultivation, the official said adding that it is working with stakeholders including farmers to aid them market their products effectively and increase their incomes. Lower technology usage, competition from other States, glut in the market, urbanization and fragmented holdings are the key challenges in the farm sector, he said.

