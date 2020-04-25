Food, sanitizers distribution drive held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: MG Hyderabad in collaboration with Red Cross Society has launched a food and sanitizers distribution drive to supply 2,000 meals in Nanakramguda on April 23 and 24.

The company said it supplied hygienically-prepared meals and basic sanitization kits to areas identified by the Red Cross authorities. These areas include makeshift homes of migrants and daily wage construction workers.

