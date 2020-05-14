Foodies make Facebook posts fun

By | Published: 7:59 pm 8:01 pm

The trend of food groups on Facebook is not new. While the posts in the groups made everyone’s stomach growl in the past, they are now also making people laugh out loud. Foodies In Hyderabad – Reloaded, Hyderabad Foodies, The Great Hyderabad Food And Travel Club and Homp Hyderabad – Highway On My Plate are some of the famous food groups in the city that bring food lovers on one platform to discuss food, showcase food pictures, share recipes and food recommendations, review and promote restaurants and even plan food meet-ups and events.

However, the posts in the groups are no longer boring. Foodies such as Aamir Ahmed, Randhir Reddy, Syed Irfan, Dr Bharath Kumar and RJ Rajini are adding a hilarious touch to them. Some of the foodies make their posts even more interesting by writing them in Hyderabadi Hindi and Telugu.

Take, for instance, a post of Aamir that left people in splits: “Humare ghar me jab jab begum ya mummy gussa hote he badla lene ke liye sirf food ek zariya hota he. Gusse ki waja kal raat dosto ke saat bahar gaya… zare se late kya hogaya gusse me mummy bole aaj veg biryani banariyu. Main bola itna bura badla mat lo mere saat. So rehem karke Ghosh ka dalcha bi banaye…”

And then there are countless funny conversations Randhir has while having tea. He captioned one of the posts, “Client: I need something light. Me: chai for me and one Phillips LED bulb for him. These people do so much of drama, in real they hog as if they were starving for days.”

Another post of Syed Irfan that got people laughing, says, “My begum wanted to eat chicken pizza. But I don’t want to eat chicken pizza. And we both compromised and ordered chicken pizza.”

Talking about how these groups have become fun and are helping people connect, Aamir says, “I have been an active member of the groups for three years. I love writing and talking. While most people just write one-liners, I wanted to write engaging stories. A lot of people love reading my posts but there are also some who make fun of me. I try to concentrate on the positive feedback. I made my first post back in 2017 and everyone loved it. People meet me in real life and tell me they read my posts and it motivates me.”

Aamir, who is a senior test engineer at Google, has also started vlogging. So are all the stories that Aamir writes true? “It depends. I sometimes exaggerate them but they are mostly true,” he says and adds, “All I want is to make people laugh. Initially, my mom asked me why I was writing funny things about her and our family but now she loves reading them too.” Now, even restaurants are calling Aamir for reviews and food tasting.

Randhir, who works with Bosch India, reveals that he started writing hilarious stories after he went through a rough break-up. “My ex-girlfriend and I broke up after eight years of dating and I got depressed. I started looking for humour around me. I observe people and things and come up with these funny posts. I’ve made a lot of friends and that has helped me a lot,” he says.

