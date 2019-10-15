Foods you choose can either harm or heal you

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Many trainees in their pursuit of good health and an attractive physique have jumped on to the bandwagon of Keto diet. Ketosis is a survival mechanism of the human body when there is lack of vegetation or availability of carbohydrates to be used as fuel. In this kind of situation, the body breaks down fats and proteins to be used as fuel. The fuel substance that forms as a result is called ketones. This is how the term Keto diet originated.

It gives a few benefits in the form of reducing blood sugar, a bit of net fat and weight as well, but for a few benefits one should not compromise on the larger picture. Let me emphasise on the single most factor required for survival and i.e energy. The practitioners of this kind of diet lack this very survival essential factor.

The next question would be of sustainability, which it has no answers to. Prolonged practice of ketosis leads to acids building up in the body which impairs the healthy functioning of the connective tissues wherein immobility sets in, resulting in slowing down of the metabolism which again results in building up of fat which is an invitation to an array of diseases.

Civilizations have evolved with agriculture as their mainstay. Tracing back nutritional habits according to recorded religious scriptures too promote vegetarianism as the ideal human food. High fat and high protein foods of animal origin show evidences that they produce free radicals which encourages tissue damage, which is also a factor resulting in cancer cell hyperplasia (multiplying of cancer cells).

Plants too produce harmful free radicals during photosynthesis, but to counteract this production, they have evolved a defence mechanism, a whole battery of compounds capable of preventing damage by binding to and neutralising these free radicals. These compounds are known as antioxidants. When these are consumed by humans, the antioxidants produced by the plants serve faithfully as they serve themselves, protecting us from free radicals and slowing down the ageing process.

It’s the shift to a diet rich in fat and protein that has disfavoured us by favouring oxidation. Our bodies use infinite mechanisms decisively placed throughout our digestion, absorption, transportation and metabolic pathways to effortlessly ensure tissue concentrations consistent with good health. No diet fads required. So, is it not amazing that Arnold Schwarzenegger has turned a vegetarian today?