Foolproof arrangements for 32nd ISTA Congress: CS

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Monday wanted elaborate arrangements to be made ahead of the schedule for the 32nd International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) Congress being hosted by the State.

The first meeting of the organising committee held here in the day was chaired by the Chief Secretary. He said foolproof security arrangements should be made for the Congress as international delegates will be taking part in a big way.

The Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, Ministry of Agriculture and the Government of Telangana in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India will be organising the ISTA Congress at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city from June 26 to July 3.

The Congress is intended to evolve and implement standard procedures in the field of seed testing. With member laboratories working in over 70 countries, ISTA has emerged over the years as global network.

The Chief Secretary wanted the departments concerned to organise performances reflecting the culture and traditions of India in general and Telangana in particular on the occasion.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, Commissioner for Agriculture Rahul Bojja, Director TSSOCA and Nodar Officer of ISTA Congress K Keshavulu took part in the meeting.