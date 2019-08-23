Foolproof arrangements for Ganesh festival: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Friday that foolproof arrangements were being made for the Ganesh festival on a grand scale in the city. Over 54,000 large idols of Ganesh were expected to be installed in the city.

Srinivas Yadav on Friday reviewed the arrangements being made for the occasion at the Secretariat. Minister for Home Mohd Mahmood Ali, Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other elected representatives took part in the review.

Srinivas Yadav said all the departments concerned were engaged in making arrangements to ensure that the public was not put to inconvenience. People from different countries were expected to visit the city to take part in the festival.

‘Ganga Harati’ would be performed at Hussainsagar as part of festival protocols and the time and date of the Harati would be decided by the priests. For the immersion of the idols, artificial lakes were prepared at 26 places. Works in progress on the Khairatabad Ganesh, the tallest idol of the city, would be taken stock of on Monday. Arrangements were being made at all other tanks around Hyderabad for immersion of the idols, Srinivas Yadav said.

The Mayor said there would not be any compromise so far as the bandobast is concerned. All the departments concerned in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had been involved in the arrangements. The State government had been organising festivals of all faiths on a grand scale and the city is known for harmony and respect for all faiths.

Minister for Employment Malla Reddy appealed to devotees to extend all cooperation to organisers to make the occasion a great success.

Mohammad Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been extending all support to festivals of all religions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter