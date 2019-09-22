Foolproof arrangements for Huzurnagar by-elections: Joint Collector

By | Published: 5:10 pm

Suryapet: Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy on Sunday said that foolproof arrangements would be made for the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency as per the guidelines and directions of Elections Commission of India.

Speaking at the meeting with committees set up for the purpose of the by-election, the Joint Collector said that candidates can submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officer of Huzurnagar till September 30. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 3 and polling would be conducted on October 21.

He pointed out that the Law and Order Committee, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Committee, Ballot and Postal Ballot Committee, Manpower Management Committee, EVMs-VVPATs Committee, C0VIGIL Committee, Transport Committee and Expenditure and Management Committee, Observers Committee and IT Applications Committee had been set up to oversee the smooth conduct of by-election from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. He asked the committees not to give any scope for mistakes in discharging duties allocated to them in the by-election. He has also sought the cooperation of political parties and the people for smooth conduct of the by-election.

Excise Superintendent Srinivas, Assistant Director of Horticulture Sridhar and District BC Welfare Officer Jyothi also attended the meeting.

