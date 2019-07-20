Foolproof security at Mahankali temple for Bonalu

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements were being made by the City Police for Bonalu celebrations at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday visited the temple and Mahankali police station to review the security arrangements.

The Commissioner said a control room was set up at the police station to monitor activities. About 200 surveillance cameras were also installed in and around the temple premises to monitor the proceedings on a real-time basis and to take prompt action.

Anjani Kumar said an adequate number of police personnel from various wings, including traffic, law and order, city security wing and Task Force teams, would take care of the security and traffic issues. The temple committee issued around 15,000 passes for VIPs and mentioned a specific time for visiting to avoid inconvenience to the general public. “I urge pass holders to follow the time mentioned on the passes to avoid trouble,” Anjani Kumar said.

