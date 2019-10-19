Football fraternity counts on ISL to revive game in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad was a force to reckon with in Indian football from late 1950s to early 80s. The Indian team, including the Olympic teams, invariably had half of them from the city and was the nucleus of the Indian football.

However, due to various reasons – be it infighting in association, presence of multiple bodies, lack of support and funds – the football in the city has hit the rock-bottom. Not until a few years ago that the beautiful game started making his presence felt with the start of Rahim League and other tournaments in twin cities.

Now, the city has its own franchise in the sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) in form of Hyderabad Football Club, thanks to the financial woes of Pune City FC which was scrapped from the league. And the football fraternity in the town is all excited and hopes to see the craze for the game once it enjoyed.

Former Indian football team captain Victor Amalraj expected the move to revive the enthusiasm in the people. “This is big news for all of us. The league will inspire locals and more and more people will take up the sport.”

“There is no football culture in city like what we had in 60s, 70s and 80s. We had leagues regularly. There was Nizam Gold Cup then which was prestigious. But now, the ISL team from the city it is good news for new generation. This is the great moral boost for us. It is also a wake-up call for departmental teams and clubs. They will have more interest now. More people will play now and the league like ISL will give more exposure to players,” said an elated Amal Raj.

Though the ISL has started five years ago, the veteran is happy that at least now the city of Hyderabad has a team in the league. “This opportunity has come late but finally it had come. It is better late than never. We will hopefully see our local players in the future,” he added.

Telangana Football Association coach and former international Shabbir Ali too felt that it is a great opportunity for the city footballers. “This will definitely boost the game in the city. But they have to take local players as well. I hope it is done at the earliest. We can’t have a definite time frame. But in the last three years from what I have seen, there is no dearth of talent. Our players in the age groups are very good. If not now, at least in the future, I am sure our players will be in the league. The talent is there to see. We don’t have an I-League team from Hyderabad. With this talent we can have a team,” he sounded optimistic.

The 63-year-old former Indian striker was also elated at the fact that the city is on the Indian football map once again because of the league. “We have comeback in the picture now in Indian football. The standard of Hyderabad and the support base will increase. What we need here is more competitions and football activities now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC co-owner Vijay Madduri recently added that they will work towards the grassroots development of the game in the city. “Now that we have our own team in ISL, we hope to reignite the football culture in the city. We are also looking at developing the game from grassroots and football community. Our focus is on schools and players in age categories. This will reignite the football legacy,” added Vijay.

