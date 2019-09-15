Footpath encroachers to be fined in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation officials have decided to impose fines on those encroaching footpaths.

While it was decided to impose Rs 5,000 penalty for permanent encroachments, Rs 2,000 fine would be imposed on people who dump debris or any other material on footpaths and in front of shops.

In a statement, KMC Commissioner Venugopal Reddy on Sunday appealed the people to remove permanent encroachments on footpaths along the main roads in the town. He warned them of imposing fines if they fail to do so.

As part of town development, town planning officials were removing ramps, clearing debris etc on the main roads. It had been done in Hyderabad, Sircilla, Jagtial as well as Geeta Bhavan to IB guest house roads. The same would be taken up in Ramagundam and Mancherial roads too, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter