For a positive and peaceful aura

There is something oddly soothing and peaceful about a water fountain. The sound of water gushing past has a calming effect on a stressed mind. It is both beautiful and also makes an excellent show piece. Ever fancied an indoor water fountain, but refrained from getting one, thinking about its complex maintenance? If yes, think again. Following a few simple steps, one can easily keep one at home.

Mount it right

Whether it’s a wall mounted fountain, a table top or one that’s fixed atop a stand, mounting it right is the first and the most important step. Use proper equipment and mount it carefully because if it is even a slightest bit off in the mounting, it can have a drastic effect on the water flow.

Keep it full

The pump needs to be submerged at all times, therefore it is important that you keep a check on the water levels of the fountain. Water in the pump evaporates faster in summers so it needs to be refilled time and again.

Clean regularly

Cleaning it regularly will not only increase its life, but, also make it look neat, clean and beautiful on the outside. Most fountains can be emptied and wiped clean with a cloth or sponge and if you have stainless steel or copper one, then follow the instructions manual to do the cleaning.

Pamper the pump

It is the most important component of your fountain. It needs to be scrubbed thoroughly while cleaning, to ensure its longevity.

Continuous usage

Most people are under the impression that shutting off the fountain is the right way to care for it, but it isn’t right. Turing it off makes the water stagnate, increasing the pressure on the pump, which in turn, will increase the number of times it has to be cleaned.