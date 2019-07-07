For a safer environment- Reclaim. Grow. Sustain.

By | Published: 12:23 am 9:04 pm

Every single year, we throw million tons of plastic waste. This waste doesn’t go away, it doesn’t compost, all it does is either leach dangerous chemicals into the ground or it turns into microscopic bits of plastic that are a nightmare for the environment. Also, a water shortage isn’t something new. Every year, with the onset of summer, taps go dry across the country. But as said, dealing with environmental issues aren’t that tough than you think. An implementation of simple step can do wonders. How? Well, read on…

Still going strong, David Latimer’s sealed garden hasn’t been watered since 1972. It all started with a bit of compost and a spiderwort seedling in a 10-gallon glass bottle, which Surrey-based Latimer sealed with a cork. Photosynthesis took it from there and the garden became an ecosystem of its own. The water evaporates and rains back down on the plants. Leaves fall and rot which produces carbon dioxide that the plants need for nutrition. It’s an amazing example of how nature can support itself. On the other hand, countable cities have put a ban on plastic straws, from Chennai to Mumbai, which lead to many opt for steel straws. Also, Uttarakhand government is planning to ban single-use plastics in all government offices across the State. These initiatives are surely a ray of hope in efforts to conserve the environment, water and stop the bane of plastic.