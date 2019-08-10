For a twist in taste

By | Published: 6:15 pm

SodaBottleOpenerWala, the quintessential Bombay Irani Café and Bar, collaborated with California Walnuts to organise a workshop at its Hyderabad outlet, showcasing some of the best recipes from Chef Anahita Dhondy with California Walnuts in them.

Celebrity Chef Anahita Dhondy demonstrated some of the classic Irani Bakery recipes and a few from the SodaBottleOpenerWala menu, with a unique twist by adding California Walnuts to them.

She came up with dishes like California Walnut Paneer Croquette, Honey Glazed California Walnut Mawa Cake, California Walnut Nankhatai, and Mushroom on Khari with California Walnuts.The cooking workshop highlighted the methods to prepare tasty cuisines using walnuts and she also gave useful cooking tips while demonstrating the recipes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter